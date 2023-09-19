Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank. Officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say at least three people have been killed in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank. They say some 30 others were wounded in Tuesday’s operation in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military is providing few details, though it says it carried out a rare drone strike. Palestinian health officials reported numerous casualties from Israeli gunfire. The identities of the dead were not immediately known. But the camp is known as a militant stronghold, and Israel often carries out arrest raids in the area. In July, Israel carried out its most intense operation in the West Bank in nearly two decades, leaving widespread destruction in the camp.

