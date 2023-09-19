Skip to Content
AP National News

Lawsuit filed over cleaning worker who died in department store bathroom, body not found for days

By
Published 12:17 PM

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a cleaning worker whose body remained in a locked bathroom at a Belk department store for days after she died is suing the chain. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says relatives of 63-year-old Bessie Durham couldn’t hold an open casket funeral because her body was so decomposed in the four days it remained in a bathroom at a Belk store in Columbia, South Carolina. The lawsuit says Durham did cleaning work with a contractor for the store and died from a cardiac problem shortly after entering the  bathroom in September 2022. Belk didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on the suit. It had issued a statement of condolences after her death.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content