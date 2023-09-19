New Zealand rattled by magnitude 5.6 quake but no immediate reports of major damage or injuries

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has been rattled by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake but there are no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The quake struck in the central South Island about 124 kilometers (77 miles) west of Christchurch, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The depth was a relatively shallow 11 kilometers (7 miles). New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said the quake didn’t pose any tsunami risk and that it hadn’t received any reports of damage.

