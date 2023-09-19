Skip to Content
AP National News

NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege

By
Published 2:42 PM

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City day care operator and a man who rented a room from her are facing federal charges after the death of a 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl inside the day care. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the woman, Grei Mendez, took steps to cover up the drug operation by contacting her husband prior to alerting authorities about four unresponsive children. Authorities say they discovered a kilogram of fentanyl at the day care. Both Mendez and the man who rented the room have denied any involvement in a drug operation. Authorities said they were still seeking Mendez’s husband as of Tuesday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content