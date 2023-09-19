One Palestinian dies and Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after outbreak of border violence
By ISSAM ADWAN
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials say the Israeli military has killed a 25-year-old Palestinian along the volatile border with the Gaza Strip during a violent protest along the separation fence. A string of protests has disrupted weeks of calm at the border fence. Over the last week, dozens of Palestinians — burning tires and hurling explosive devices at Israeli soldiers — have streamed toward the fence separating Israel from the impoverished enclave. The closure has hurt thousands of workers dependent on jobs inside Israel. But Israel says the crossing won’t be reopened unless the situation is calm.