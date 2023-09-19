More than 1,200 children have died in the past 5 months in conflict-wrecked Sudan, the UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s refugee agency says that more than 1,200 children under age 5 have died in nine camps in war-scarred Sudan in the past five months because of a deadly combination of measles and malnutrition. The UNHCR said the deaths happened between May 15 and Sept. 14. They were documented by its teams in the White Nile province. That’s where thousands of Sudanese have sheltered as fighting has raged for six months between rival generals in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open warfare.

