Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A trial is opening soon against two police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The Black man was put in a neck hold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while walking home in a Denver suburb. His death later became a rallying cry amid nationwide protests and spurred police reform in Colorado. Jury selection wrapped up Wednesday. Lawyers for the two sides are expected to paint contrasting pictures of the struggle between the officers and the 23-year-old massage therapist. The two officers have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.