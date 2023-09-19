Teens in Las Vegas face murder charges as adults for hit-and-run they captured on video, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two teenagers in Las Vegas have been arrested and face murder charges as adults in a hit-and-run that authorities say the boys captured on video. Police say 64-year-old Andreas Probst, a former police chief in California, was killed in mid-August while riding his bicycle. Video shows the teens speaking about intentionally striking and killing the man. Police on Tuesday said Probst was at least the third target that day in a series of hit-and-run incidents. The local district attorney says he will charge the 17-year-old driver and his passenger as adults.

By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

