Virginia is the next big battleground for abortion rights and may send a signal for 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the biggest fights over abortion rights this year is in Virginia, where all of the state House and Senate seats are up for reelection. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushed to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy but was blocked by the Democratic-controlled Senate earlier this year. He’s pledged to try again if the GOP wins full control in the state. The Commonwealth’s odd-year elections are often an indicator of the national mood heading into major election years and offer both parties a chance to test campaign strategies, messaging and policy. Democrats are banking on abortion rights to be a winning issue, just as it was in the 2022 midterms.

By SARAH RANKIN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.