West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling

West Point was accused in a federal lawsuit of improperly using race and ethnicity as factors in admissions by the same group behind the legal challenge that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions. Students for Fair Admissions claims the U.S. Military Academy improperly uses benchmarks for how many Black, Hispanic and Asian cadets there should be in each class. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New York. The academy said in a prepared statement that it “does not comment on ongoing litigation to protect the integrity of its outcome for all parties involved.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.