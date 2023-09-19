Winfrey picks Nathan Hill’s novel ‘Wellness’ for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — For her latest book club pick, Oprah Winfrey broke the news to author Nathan Hill in modern style. She arranged with his publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, to pop up during a Zoom meeting and tell him that she had chosen his novel “Wellness.” It’s a humorous narrative about an embattled long-term marriage. “Wellness,” published this week, is Hill’s first book since his acclaimed debut from 2016, “The Nix.” “The Nix” was the story of a man’s search for his long-lost mother, and it received the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best first novel.

