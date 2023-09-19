Skip to Content
AP National News

Wisconsin Republican leader blocks pay raises in continuation of DEI fight

By
Published 10:20 AM

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly is blocking pay raises for University of Wisconsin employees unless the university cuts diversity, equity and inclusion spending by $32 million. The move comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on lawmakers to spend even more on higher education. That is part of Evers’ special session call for Wednesday to spend $1 billion on child care, paid family leave, higher education and other efforts. Republicans say they will reject his measures. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won’t allow UW pay increases to take effect until the university cuts DEI programs.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content