A panel finds torture made a 9/11 defendant psychotic. A judge will rule whether he can stand trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military medical panel has concluded that one of the five 9/11 defendants held at Guantanamo Bay has been rendered delusional and psychotic by the torture he underwent years ago while in CIA custody. Ramzi bin al-Shibh has long complained he was under attack by invisible rays at Guantanamo. The medical panel’s findings heighten uncertainty over whether he will stand trial. A military judge is expected to rule as soon as Thursday whether al-Shibh’s mental issues render him incompetent to take part in the proceedings against him. He is a Yemeni, accused of organizing one cell of the Sept. 11 hijackers.

