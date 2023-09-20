As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Negotiations between striking screenwriters and Hollywood studios resume Wednesday, the latest attempt to bring an end to pickets that have brought film and television productions to a halt. The key players in the two strikes that have brought Hollywood to a halt include little-known leaders, labor lawyers, entertainment tycoons and the actor who played “The Nanny.” Carol Lombardini is head of the alliance of studios. Ellen Stutzman suddenly found herself in a firestorm when she took over as chief negotiator for the writers’ union just weeks before doomed negotiations began. Fran Drescher is the most famous face among the major players.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.