Biden uses executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental activists are praising President Joe Biden’s New Deal-style American Climate Corps. After being thwarted by Congress, the Democratic president is using his executive authority to create the climate corps, which will serve as a major green jobs training program. The White House said Wednesday the program will employ more than 20,000 young adults who’ll build trails, plant trees, help install solar panels and do other work to boost conservation and help prevent wildfires. The climate corps was proposed in early versions of the sweeping climate law approved last year but was jettisoned amid strong opposition from Republicans and concerns about cost. Democrats and environmental advocates pushed Biden to use an executive order.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.