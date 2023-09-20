England’s National Health Service operates on holiday-level staffing as doctors’ strike escalates

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s state-owned health service is operating on holiday-level staffing in England as doctors in the early stages of their careers joined their more senior colleagues in their first-ever joint strike action. Tens of thousands of so-called junior doctors walked off the job for the sixth time since last December in an escalation of their increasingly bitter pay dispute with the British government. The walkout comes a day after their more senior colleagues, commonly known as consultants in Britain, began their third walkout. While on strike, hospitals will provide minimal care similar to Christmas Day, when only emergency procedures are available.

