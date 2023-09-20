Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin gets personal in ‘An Unfinished Love Story’
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin’s next book is a work of history that’s also close to home. The Pulitzer Prize winner’s “An Unfinished Love Story” is a reflection on her final years with her longtime husband Richard Goodwin and the singular era they lived through. He was a White House speechwriter who died in 2018. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book will be released April 16. The publisher is calling it a combination of memoir, history and biography. Goodwin was inspired in part by the couple’s looking through old diaries and other papers.