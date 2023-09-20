India asks citizens to be careful if traveling to Canada as rift widens over Sikh leader’s death
By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has advised its citizens to be careful when traveling to Canada as a rift between the two nations widens further in the wake of Ottawa’s allegations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The foreign ministry in New Delhi issued an updated travel advisory on Wednesday, urging its nationals and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes.” Ottawa and New Delhi are key strategic partners on security and trade but are now locked in a diplomatic tussle following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations.