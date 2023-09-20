Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries

AUKAR, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese authorities are investigating a shooting outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Lebanon. An embassy spokesperson says no one was hurt in the shooting and the facility is safe. A Lebanese security official says authorities have begun an investigation. This year marks the 40th anniversary of a bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut that killed 63 people and was blamed on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The embassy later was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital.

By BASSEM MROUE and HASSAN AMMAR Associated Press

