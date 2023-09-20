Million-selling novelist Isabel Allende has a deal to write 3 children’s books

NEW YORK (AP) — At age 81, Isabel Allende has decided it’s time to try writing children’s books. Allende has a deal with Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, for three picture books. She will start with “Perla, The Mighty Dog,” to be published next June. Inspired by Allende’s rescue, “Perla” is the story of a dog with a big heart and a loud bark. Perla is fiercely loyal to her human soulmate, Nico Rico. Allende is known for such novels as “The House of the Spirits” and “Eva Luna.” Her books have sold millions of copies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.