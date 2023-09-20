Most of Spain’s women’s players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
By TALES AZZONI and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Most of Spain’s World Cup-winning players have ended their boycott of the women’s national team after the government intervened to help shape an agreement to make immediate structural changes at the country’s soccer federation. Only two players opted to leave the team’s training camp after receiving guarantees from the government that they would not be sanctioned. The rest stayed after being told that some of their demands for reform would be met. The federation soon fired its general secretary to meet one of those demands. Players had reported to camp on Tuesday after being picked by new coach Montse Tomé against their will on Monday in the latest twist in the crisis that has engulfed Spanish soccer.