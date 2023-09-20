Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after his nephew Takeoff’s shooting death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The trauma Migos rapper Quavo suffered after witnessing his nephew Takeoff being gunned down last year is a disturbing experience he says he doesn’t want anyone else to endure. These days, Quavo has turned his pain into purpose as a vocal advocate for gun violence prevention. He’s expected to meet privately with political figures then speak publicly in a panel discussion about combating gun violence during the Congressional Black Caucus conference in Washington on Wednesday. Quavo will join Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Lucy McBath and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund. They are expected to discuss community intervention strategies, battling with gun violence and the power in advocacy.

