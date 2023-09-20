Rep. James E. Clyburn writing book about eight Black congressmen from the 19th century

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn is working on a history book he calls a “passion project.” He’s telling the story of the eight Black congressmen who represented South Carolina in the decades immediately following the Civil War. Little, Brown and Company announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Clyburn for “The First Eight,” which does not yet have a release date. In 1992, Clyburn became the first Black to represent South Carolina in the House of Representatives since the 1890s.

