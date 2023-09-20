Rough surf batters Bermuda as Hurricane Nigel charges through open waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters in Bermuda are warning of dangerous swells and rip currents as Hurricane Nigel spun through open waters in the northern Atlantic. The Category 1 hurricane was located about 495 miles (800 kilometers) south southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was moving north at 30 mph (48 kph). Bermuda has felt the brunt of three storms in the past month, although none have been a direct hit. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Nigel has likely reached peak intensity and is expected to start weakening later Wednesday.

