Sikh separatism has long strained Canada-India ties. Now they’re at their lowest point in years

NEW DELHI (AP) — Relations between Canada and India have sunk to their lowest point in years as the two countries swap accusations and expel each other’s diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Experts said it remains to be seen if it will create a lasting rift between the two U.S. allies. But it’s nonetheless an awkward situation for Western countries seeking to woo New Delhi. Five years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau captured headlines in India for enthusiastically embracing the country’s culture during a trip. Those days seemed gone for good when Trudeau said this week that his government is investigating “credible allegations” that India may have been tied to the killing of a Canadian Sikh independence activist. India rejected that as “absurd.”

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.