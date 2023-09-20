Swedish court upholds prison sentence for Turkish man linked to outlawed militant party

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish appeals court has upheld a 4 1/2-year prison sentence for a Turkish man who was found guilty of attempted extortion, weapons possession and attempted terrorist financing, saying he was acting on behalf of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party. However, the Svea Court of Appeal said Yahya Güngör should not be deported after serving his sentence, reversing the lower court’s ruling. It cited threats he would face if deported to Turkey because of his ties to the party. In May, Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism laws, a move expected to help it gain approval for its request to join NATO. New entries must be approved by all existing members, and Turkey and Hungary so far have not ratified its application.

