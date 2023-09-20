Top US Air Force official in Mideast worried over possible Russia-Iran ‘cooperation and collusion’

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supplying of bomb-carrying drones to Russia could see Moscow help Tehran’s program become more lethal, raising risks across the wider Middle East. That’s according to the top U.S. Air Force commander in the Middle East Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of U.S. Air Force Central, who described on Wednesday the danger potentially posed by Russia’s “cooperation and collusion” with Iran as extending from the airspace over Syria, while Tehran threatens commercial ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf. Iran’s mission to the United Nations and the Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.