Ukraine’s allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv’s case against Russia
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine’s international allies are making legal arguments in support of Kyiv’s case against Russia at the UN’s top court. The case alleges that Moscow twisted the 1948 Genocide Convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year. An unprecedented 32 states were making brief legal arguments Wednesday to the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice. The court is holding hearings into Moscow’s assertions that the World Court does not have jurisdiction and should throw out the case. Ukraine insists the court has jurisdiction. Kyiv’s allies are supporting that stance.