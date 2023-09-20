Vietnam detains energy policy think-tank chief, human rights group says

Hanoi, VIETNAM (AP) — Vietnam has detained the director of a think tank that works on energy issues in the country. A human rights group, The 88 Project, said she was the sixth expert working on environmental and climate issues that police have taken into custody in the past two years. It said Ngo Thi To Nhien, the executive director of Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIET) was arrested on Sept. 15. The think tank’s offices were searched and other staff were questioned. It was unclear why she was arrested. The rights group said the detention was significant since it signaled that “energy policy is now off limits” in the communist ruled country.

