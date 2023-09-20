Fed keeps rates unchanged and signals optimism about a potential ‘soft landing’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second time in its past three meetings, a sign that it’s moderating its fight against inflation as price pressures have eased. The Fed’s policymakers also signaled that they expect to raise rates once more this year and envision their key rate staying higher in 2024 than most analysts had expected. But as their latest policy meeting ended, the 19 members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee conveyed growing optimism that they will manage to slow inflation to their 2% target without causing the deep recession that many economists had feared. It’s a hopeful scenario that economists call a “soft landing.”

