2 Chainz says joint-Lil Wayne album is done, talks new ‘Amazon Music Live’ season

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz says his official studio album with Lil Wayne, expectedly titled “COLLEGROVE 2,” will be out before 2023 is over. Chainz says the long-awaited project, a sequel to their 2016 mixtape, is “rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel.” Various reports and social media videos point to features that will include R&B legend Usher and rapper Benny the Butcher. The “It’s a Vibe” rapper is also back to host the second season of “Amazon Music Live,” the concert series livestreamed from Los Angeles by Amazon Music. Premiering tonight and airing weekly after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, performers include Ed Sheeran, Feid and Lil Durk, with more to be announced later.

