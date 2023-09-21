3 South Africa navy personnel die after they are swept off a submarine deck during supply operation

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Three South African navy personnel have died and a senior officer is in critical condition after seven crew members of a submarine were swept off its deck and out to sea by big waves. The Department of Defence says it happened as an Air Force helicopter was attempting a “vertical transfer” of supplies down to the SAS Manthatisi off the coast of Cape Town on Wednesday. The operation was immediately called off and a rescue effort was launched. All seven submariners were recovered but three were pronounced dead. A helicopter crew member dispatched as a “rescue swimmer” is in the hospital alongside the four submariners who survived.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.