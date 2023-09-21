A Swedish prosecutor says a 13-year-old who was shot in the head, is a victim of a bloody gang feud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A prosecutor says that a 13-year-old boy from the suburbs of Stockholm who was found dead earlier this month, is the latest victim of a deadly gang war in Sweden. Prosecutor Lisa dos Santos said Thursday that Milo, who was only identified by his first name, was shot in the head and had been “exposed to the gross and completely reckless gang violence.” Criminal gangs are a growing problem in Sweden. They are blamed for an increasing number of drive-by shootings, bombings and grenade attacks in Sweden’s three largest cities. This year, there have been 261 shootings of which 34 were fatal and 71 people were wounded.

