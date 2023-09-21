Afghans who recently arrived in US get temporary legal status from Biden administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is giving temporary legal status to Afghan migrants who have already been living in the country for a little over a year. The Department of Homeland Security says in its Thursday announcement that the decision to give Temporary Protected Status to Afghans who arrived after March 15, 2022, and before Sept. 20, 2023, would affect roughly 14,600 Afghans. This status doesn’t give them a path to citizenship. It’s good until 2025, when it will have to be renewed again. But it does protect them from deportation and give them the ability to work in the country.

