An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for a second day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters have announced that they were resuming negotiations for the second day in a row. The talks could potentially put an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt. In a rare joint statement issued Wednesday night, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America said they had met for bargaining Wednesday and would continue Thursday. Present at the meeting were a group of top entertainment CEOs including Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Universal’s Donna Langley and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos.

