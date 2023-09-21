Banned New Zealand Olympic runner arrested in Kenya over sexual assault and weapon allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say banned New Zealand Olympic runner Zane Robertson has been arrested at his home in Kenya over allegations of sexual assault and possession of an unlicensed AK-47 assault rifle. Police obtained a court order to hold Robertson in custody for five days while they question him and investigate. He appeared in court on Thursday for a short hearing and police said he would be charged after the investigation is complete. He was arrested Wednesday. The 33-year-old Roberston is serving an eight-year ban from track and field for doping offenses.

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.