Booking a COVID-19 vaccine? Some are reporting canceled appointments or insurance issues
By DEVI SHASTRI
AP Health Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pfizer and Moderna say they have sent out millions of doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines in the past week. But availability depends on where you live. People across the country are having trouble getting the new shots. Some insurance providers have not updated their systems to cover the vaccines. Some pharmacies have canceled appointments at the last minute because of supply issues. Others are still waiting for their first doses.