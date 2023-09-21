Canada gets muted allied support after alleging India may have been involved in killing of Canadian

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is making an explosive allegation that India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, but thus far Canada’s allies are voicing measured concern about what happened. They are calling for a full investigation. But none of Canada’s key allies — not the U.S., Britain, Australia or New Zealand — has echoed the allegations of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These days, India is just too important to alienate. The Biden administration and governments of other allies want to maintain strong ties with India because of its economic might and as a counterweight to China’s rising assertiveness.

