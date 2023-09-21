Dan + Shay hit a breaking point. Then they wrote ‘Bigger Houses,’ the album that ‘saved their lives’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Before country duo Dan + Shay wrote their fifth studio album, “Bigger Houses,” they nearly broke up. It was an evening in March 2022, and Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met up after having not spoken in months. They were going to break up, or they were going to start their relationship anew and make the most exciting music of their careers. They chose the latter. Smyers tells the Associated Press: “This album, honestly, it saved our lives.” Next spring, Dan and Shay will become the first musical duo to guest judge on “The Voice.” In February, the duo will embark on their second arena tour.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.