Governments and individuals debate: Are mandates needed to reach climate change targets?

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Governments, organizations and businesses have set ambitious goals to combat climate change. But it is far from clear that those goals can be met without forcing people to do — or not do — certain things. And that is causing some consternation, even among some who acknowledge the need to slow the warming of the planet. New Jersey is updating its climate change goals, including banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, and a push to switch from natural gas to electric heating and appliances in buildings. Environmentalists say urgent action is needed, but some political and business groups see government overreach at work.

