Greek civil servants have stopped work in a 24-hour strike that is disrupting public transport

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s civil servants have walked off the job on a 24-hour strike that disrupted public transport and left ferries tied up in ports. Public sector workers’ unions called the Thursday strike to demand the withdrawal of a labor law the government says will increase flexibility in the job market. Unions say it is an assault on labor rights. Athens’ subway is to be shut for the duration of the strike. The capital’s tram and trolley system is to operate only for part of the day. Doctors and nurses in public hospitals, as well as some teachers, are also on strike.

