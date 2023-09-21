Indonesia imprisons a woman for saying a Muslim prayer before eating pork in a TikTok video

PALEMBANG, Indonesia (AP) — A court in Indonesia has convicted a woman of inciting religious hatred and sentenced her to two years in prison for saying a Muslim prayer and then eating pork in a TikTok video. Eating pork is considered forbidden in Islam. Judges at Palembang court in South Sumatra province in Sumatra island also have ordered Lina Lutfiawati to pay a fine of 250 million rupiah ($16,262). Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, said a brief prayer phrase that translates to “in the name of God” before eating a crispy pork skin in a video that was published in March and was widely viewed.

By MUHAMMAD HATTA and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

