Israel strikes alleged Syrian military structures. It says the buildings violated a 1974 cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says Israeli tanks have struck two structures in a demilitarized zone inside Syria. It says the buildings violated a 1974 cease-fire agreement. The army says the Syrian military had been using the buildings in violation of the cease-fire. But it gave no details on what type of structures the two buildings were nor when they were built. The Syrian pro-government Sham FM radio station said there were no casualties in the Israeli strikes and that the area hit was on the edge of the Golan Heights in the village of Hadar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.