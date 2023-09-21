Skip to Content
Louisville police credit Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near their stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro police are thanking Cardinals football players on social media for coming “to the rescue” in helping right a flipped vehicle in an accident this week near their L&N Stadium home field. A video posted Thursday by LMPD’s X account shows a vehicle traveling through an intersection by the stadium’s southeast corner on Monday. The video blurs the crash but shows at least five Cardinals players and another motorist help flip the wrecked vehicle onto its wheels before first responders arrive. The video states the driver sustained minor injuries and will be OK. It does not identify the Louisville players who helped in the rescue.

