Manslaughter charge added against Connecticut teen who crashed into police cruiser, killed officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager accused of causing a car crash that killed a Hartford police officer and seriously wounded another has been arraigned on more serious charges including manslaughter and driving under the influence. Authorities say 18-year-old Richard Barrington fled a traffic stop by other officers and smashed into another cruiser that was responding to an unrelated call on Sept. 6. Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten was killed and Officer Brian Kearney was seriously injured. Barrington was arraigned on the new charges Thursday in Hartford Superior Court. His public defender did not immediately return messages seeking comment. He is detained on $1 million bail.

