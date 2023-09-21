Mississippi GOP governor says his plan would aid hospitals; Democrat pushes for Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has released a plan to try to ease some financial problems for hospitals. The hospitals would pay higher taxes as a way to collect substantially more federal money. Reeves says Thursday that the plan needs federal approval. The Democratic nominee for governor, Brandon Presley, has spent months hammering Reeves for opposing Medicaid expansion. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. It is also one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-wage workers whose jobs don’t provide health insurance. Mississippi has 74 rural hospitals. A group that analyzes health care finances says 24 are at immediate risk of closing.

