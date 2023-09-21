New York attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to group accused of voter intimidation
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a group accused of confronting voters at their homes while claiming to be state election officials and falsely accusing people of committing voter fraud. The Thursday letter orders the group NY Citizens Audit to immediately stop any voter intimidation and turn over records on training of and communications with its door-to-door canvassers. NY Citizens Audit Executive Director Marly Hornik did not immediately return an email seeking comment. She has previously said the group has acted within the bounds of the law.