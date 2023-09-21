Novels from US, UK, Canada and Ireland are finalists for the Booker Prize for fiction

LONDON (AP) — Novels from Ireland, the United States, Canada and Britain that explore families, communities and a world in crisis make up the six finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. The shortlist announced Thursday for the 50,000 pound ($61,000) award includes Canadian author Sarah Bernstein, U.S. writer Jonathan Escoffery and fellow American Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist Paul Harding. Also on the list are Irish writers Paul Lynch and Paul Murray and British writer Chetna Maroo. James Shapiro, a member of the judging panel, said many of the books reflect the “grim times” we live in. The winner of the 2023 Booker Prize will be announced Nov. 26 at a ceremony in London.

