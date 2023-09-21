Philadelphia sheriff disputes controller report that her office can’t account for nearly 200 guns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s sheriff is disputing a city controller report that determined the sheriff’s office can’t account for 185 guns that the controller’s office says are missing. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said at a news conference Thursday that the controller’s report released this week contained “misleading statements.” Acting City Controller Charles Edacheril said his office conducted the review as a follow-up to a 2020 report that found the sheriff’s office couldn’t account for more than 200 weapons. That report stated that the office had haphazard recordkeeping practices and unclear procedures regarding the handling of guns. Bilal says she worked hard to resolve the problems she inherited from past administrations, and that only 20 guns are still missing.

