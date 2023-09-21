Prada explores lightness with windswept translucent chiffon for next summer

MILAN (AP) — Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have achieved an unbearable lightness in a series of translucent chiffon dresses that gently cosseted the form, trailed by wispy strands of the finest organza. The series of dresses dubbed “Haze” previewed during the runway show Thursday for Prada Spring-Summer 2024 womenswear collection. The dresses never altered shape, just shifting shades of muted pastels, paired with bright satin mules, either flats or with small triangular heels. Models walked — as they did during menswear in June — past a wall of clear, oozing slime, which pooled, then drained down an industrial grate runway, this season in peach. Prada said there was a thematic link: lightness.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.